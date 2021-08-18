Showtime! Manga About TV Idol's Prohibited Romance Gets ComicFesta Anime

Suiseisha opened a website to announce that Mai Kirikiri's Showtime! ~Minami O-jō-san Datte H Shitai (I Want to Have Sex With Minami Even If She's a Songstress) manga is inspiring a ComicFesta Anime ( AnimeFesta Original) series that will premiere online and on television on October 3. The anime is titled Showtime! ~Uta no O-jō-san Datte Shitai (I Want to Do It, Even If She's a Songstress).

The Reincarnated Into Demon King Evelogia's World anime will also run during the same programming block this fall. It will be the first time that two new AnimeFesta Original series will air and stream in the same season.

The story of Showtime! ~Uta no O-jō-san Datte Shitai begins when Shōji Fujimoto, a widowed single father who aspires to be a picture book author, encounters Minami Takasaki, a singing idol on the children's educational show O-jō-san to Uta-ou! (Let's Sing Along With Our Songstress!), outside work. As a television idol for children, Minami is lonely in her private life and is not allowed to fall in love. Any scandals are absolutely prohibited. Thus begins an adult love story with a songstress.

The cast includes:







Rikka Kitami as Minami Takasaki Hasshinsen as Shōji Fujimoto



Airi Akatsuki as Kana Fujimoto, Shōji's only daughter who loves parfaits and all the idols and Pao-tan on O-jō-san to Uta-ou!



Kanade Shirakami as Kazuhiro O-nii-san, the exercise leader on O-jō-san to Uta-ou! who is popular among the housewives watching on their tea breaks



Alice Sakurai as Pao-tan, the O-jō-san to Uta-ou! mascot who loves apples





Unlike many of the previous ComicFesta Anime projects, the main cast is the same for both the "on-air version" and the more explicit "premium version" of the anime.

Saburou Miura ( My Matchmaking Partner is a Student, An Aggressive Troublemaker ) is directing and scripting the anime at Rabbit Gate. Kenichi Hamazaki is designing the characters, and LAZZ is the chief animation director.

Chiwamushiro is the color key artist. Mame and Kanade Sakaguchi are the art designers, and Mame is also the art director. Mito Kanda is the compositing director of photography, and Katsutomo Kunisawa is editing.

Hisayoshi Hirasawa is the sound director at Studio Mausu , and Picante Circus is producing the project.

The anime's premium version will premiere first on the AnimeFesta service on October 3 at 24:00 (effectively, October 4 at midnight). It will then air on the Tokyo MX channel on October 3 at 25:00 (effectively, October 2 at 1:00 a.m.) before running on BS11 . ComicFesta Anime 's YouTube channel and other services will also stream the on-air version.

Suiseisha will publish the manga in print on September 21. Kirikiri also created a manga under the different title Uta no O-jō-san Datte H Shitai ~Konna Kao, TV no Mae no Minna niwa Miserarenai yo.

Source: Showtime! ~Uta no O-jō-san Datte Shitai anime's website, Anime! Anime!

AnimeFesta http://www.ota-suke.jp/news/263597

Voice Actor Shinichiro Miki Diagnosed With COVID-19 But Has No Symptoms Now Miki developed fever on Saturday, received postive test on Tuesday The talent agency 81 Produce announced on Wednesday that voice actor Shinichiro Miki tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Miki developed a fever on Saturday so he underwent an antigen test and a PCR test but they returned negative results. His temperature and condition returned to normal, but another test on Tuesday came back positive.

Miki is not experiencing any symptoms now, and he is recuperating at home under the guidance of the health center and professionals. The agency is also taking measures such as contact tracing.

The agency apologized to fans and all involved for causing concern and inconvenience. It added that it is continuing to offer Miki treatment and prioritize the safety of its talent, staff, and fans to prevent the further spread of infections.

A veteran voice actor and singer with over 500 voice credits to his name, Miki's roles include major characters in popular anime such as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Initial D , Pokémon , Bleach , Weiss Kreuz Verbrechen & Strafe and The Vision of Escaflowne .

Source: 81 Produce via Animate Times