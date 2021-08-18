Voice Actor Shinichiro Miki Diagnosed With COVID-19 But Has No Symptoms Now

Miki developed fever on Saturday, received postive test on Tuesday

The talent agency 81 Produce announced on Wednesday that voice actor Shinichiro Miki tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Miki developed a fever on Saturday so he underwent an antigen test and a PCR test but they returned negative results. His temperature and condition returned to normal, but another test on Tuesday came back positive.

Miki is not experiencing any symptoms now, and he is recuperating at home under the guidance of the health center and professionals. The agency is also taking measures such as contact tracing.

The agency apologized to fans and all involved for causing concern and inconvenience. It added that it is continuing to offer Miki treatment and prioritize the safety of its talent, staff, and fans to prevent the further spread of infections.

A veteran voice actor and singer with over 500 voice credits to his name, Miki's roles include major characters in popular anime such as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Initial D , Pokémon , Bleach , Weiss Kreuz Verbrechen & Strafe and The Vision of Escaflowne .

Source: 81 Produce via Animate Times