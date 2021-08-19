Anime Limited Launches Neon Genesis Evangelion Ultimate Blu-ray for Pre-Order

Set is available for pre-order, pre-order copies will ship from approximately December 6

Anime Limited has announced details of its Neon Genesis Evangelion Ultimate Edition Blu-ray, which available for pre-order at the above link. Ultimate Edition pre-orders will ship on approximately December 6.

The set will contain the 26-part Neon Genesis Evangelion TV series and the films Evangelion : Death (True)2 and The End of Evangelion .

The set is limited to 1,500 copies for the UK and Ireland, and will be sold exclusively through the All The Anime Store. The Blu-rays will reproduce the series in 1080p HD.

The pre-order price of the set is £199.99, applying during the pre-order period from August 19 to December 6. After December 6, 2021, the set will have an SRP of £299.99.

It will contain Official Dub and Subtitled versions, and extra set of discs including the Classic Dub and Subtitled versions for both the TV series and the films. Evangelion : Death (True)2 and The End of Evangelion .

This release will not include the song "Fly Me to the Moon."

It will also include the following extras -

A 156-page book including promotional posters and artwork, a glossary of Angels and EVA units, a timeline, credit lists, and surveys of the 26 TV episodes;

Eleven double-sided 12x12" art boards featuring replications of the artwork from the Japanese LaserDisc release;

A limited edition resin paperweight modeled on Sachiel, the 3rd Angel (and the first angel featured in the series);

A double-sided guest ID Card featuring the NERV logo and a 450mm lanyard with the Magi System's "EMERGENCY" indicators.