Live Spectacle Naruto Stage Plays Get 1st New Work in 4 Years

The official website for the Live Spectacle Naruto stage plays announced on Thursday that a fourth play is now in production — the first one in about four years. The new play is titled Naruto : Uzumaki Naruto Monogatari (The Story of Naruto Uzumaki), and will cover the "Pain's Assault" and "Five Kage Summit" arcs of the manga.

The play will run in Tokyo's Nippon Seinen-kan Hall from December 4 to 13, and in Osaka's Hotel Mielparque from December 25 to January 2.

Masaki Nakao (left in visual above) will replace Kōdai Matsuoka as protagonist Naruto Uzumaki. Ryūji Satō (right) returns as Sasuke Uchiha. Other returning cast members include Yui Itō as Sakura Haruno and Yūki Kimisawa as Kakashi Hatake. Ryō Kitazono (background in visual above) is now playing Minato Namikaze (Kitazono previously played Sai), with Sai now played by Fūma Samaoto. Yūki Tamaki joins the cast as Nagato.

Other new cast members include:

Kazuaki Yasue as Shikamaru Nara

Sena as Hinata Hyūga

Sari Kojima as Shizune

as Shizune Yuka Kobayashi as Konan

Daiki Ise as Madara Uchiha

as Madara Uchiha Ryūnosuke Kawai as Zetsu

Takeru Naya as Gaara

as Gaara Keigo Otaru as A

Shin Koyanagi as Killer B

Ryūtarō Maeda as Suigetsu Hōzeki

Kōki Emoto as Jūgo

Other returning cast members include:

Seshiru Daigo as Tsunade

Teruma as Pain

Kanon Nanaki as Karin

The previous play in the series, Naruto : Song of the Akatsuki ( Naruto : Akatsuki no Shirabe ), debuted in 2017. The first of the play debuted in 2015.