Mamoru Oshii's Ghost in the Shell Film Gets IMAX Screenings in U.S., Japan

4K remaster to be screened in U.S., Japan simultaneously on September 17

Bandai Namco Arts announced on Friday that IMAX theaters in both Japan and the United States will screen the 4K remastered version of Mamoru Oshii 's 1995 Ghost in the Shell film on September 17. The 4K remaster will screen in 35 IMAX theaters in Japan, with regular theater screenings starting in Japan on October 1.

Lionsgate previously released the film on Ultra-High Definition (UHD) 4K Blu-ray Disc and Digital 4K Ultra HD in September 2020, and Funimation released the film in UHD 4K Blu-ray Disc in the United Kingdom on July 12.

The 4K remastered version of the film screened in Hong Kong on March 11.

Funimation partnered with Lionsgate to screen Oshii's Ghost in the Shell anime film in theaters in the United States in February 2017. Funimation describes the film:

In the year 2029, cybernetic government agent, Major Motoko Kusanagi and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of “The Puppet Master”—a mysterious and threatening computer virus is capable of infiltrating human hosts. Working closely with her fellow agents from Section 9, the Major embarks on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity.

Oshii and Production I.G 's 1995 film is based on Masamune Shirow 's manga of the same name. Manga Entertainment released the film in the United States on VHS in 1996, and Anchor Bay Entertainment released it on DVD in 1998. Manga Entertainment re-released the film on Blu-ray Disc in 2009, and Anchor Bay Entertainment also re-released the film on Blu-ray Disc in 2014, and again in 2016. The film began streaming as Starz Programming on Canada's Crave streaming service in April. Oshii directed the Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence 2004 film as a sequel.

Production I.G produced the 2002 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex television anime and its TV sequel, original video anime (OVAs), and film. In 2013, Production I.G adapted the material into the Ghost in the Shell Arise prequel OVA , which it later remixed into a television series. Most recently, the studio debuted Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie in 2015 and the Ghost in the Shell VR Diver smartphone video in 2017.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , the new 3D CG Ghost in the Shell anime, debuted on Netflix worldwide in April 2020.

Dark Horse Comics and later Kodansha Comics published Shirow's original 1991 manga and its sequels in North America.

Dreamworks and Paramount's live-action film adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson opened in the United States in March 2017, and opened in Japan in April 2017.

Sources: Bandai Namco Arts ' YouTube channel, Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.