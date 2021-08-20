Live-Action Komi Can't Communicate Series' Video Streamed

8-episode series premieres on September 6

NHK began streaming a video on Friday for the live-action series adaptation of Tomohito Oda 's Komi Can't Communicate ( Komi-san wa Comyushō desu. ) manga. The video previews the series and features interviews with the cast.

The series premiere on September 6 at 10:45 p.m. JST on NHK General's "Yorudora" late-night drama block. The series will have eight episodes.

Elaiza Ikeda will play Shōko Komi, and NEWS ' Takahisa Masuda will play Hitohito Tadano.

Yoshihito Okashita and Eiji Ishii are directing the series. Fumie Mizuhashi is writing the script. Toshikazu Higuchi and Asako Takagi are the executive producers. Hiroyuki Ōnuma is producing the drama. Tо̄ichirо̄ Rutо̄ is the coordinating producer. Eishi Segawa is composing the music.

The manga is also inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere on October 6 on TV Tokyo .

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that's just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn't aloof—she's just super awkward. Now he's made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!

Oda launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2016, after first publishing a one-shot version of the manga in September 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on Wednesday. Viz Media published the manga's 14th volume on August 10.