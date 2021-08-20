Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Film Tops 5 BIllion Yen

Film opened in Japan on July 16

Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu 's new BELLE ( Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime , literally "The Dragon and the Freckled Princess") anime film has earned a cumulative total of 5 billion yen (about US$45.56 million) as of Friday, November 20, its 36th day in the Japanese box office.

BELLE opened in Japan on July 16, and topped the box office for three consecutive weekends. The film has IMAX screenings in 38 theaters throughout Japan. This makes BELLE the first of Hosoda's films to have IMAX screenings. GKIDS licensed the film for North America, and will release the film in English and in Japanese with English subtitles this winter.

Hosoda ( The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , Summer Wars , The Boy and The Beast , Mirai ) directed and scripted the film, and is also credited for the original work. The film marks Studio Chizu 's 10th anniversary. Taisei Iwasaki ( Blood Blockade Battlefront , Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan , The Naked Director ) is the film's music director and composer.



