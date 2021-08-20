Sentai Filmworks Licenses New Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Film

Film premieres in Japan on August 27

Sentai Filmworks announced on Friday that it has licensed Fate/kaleid liner PRISMA ILLYA - Licht Nameless Girl ( Gekijōban Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Licht - Namae no Nai Shōjo ), the upcoming new film in the Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchise , in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, Portugal, Central America, South America, Spain, and Nordic countries. The company will release the anime on home video and on select digital outlets.

Sentai Filmworks describes the series:

Originally developed as an alternate universe to mega hit series Fate/stay night , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya now stands on its own as a bona fide hit and fan-favorite franchise . In the latest feature film installment, its most beloved characters face completely unexpected situations! The Ainsworth family aims to save the world, but the price is sacrifice of magical girl Miyu — but Miyu's brother, Shirou, won't let them have her without a fight. Now it's up to Illya to step in and find a solution that will save not only Miyu, but the entire world.

The film will premiere in Japan on August 27.

Minami Kuribayashi is performing the theme song "Just the truth."

Hiroyama's original manga re-imagines the Fate/stay night character Illyasviel von Einzbern in an alternate universe as a magical girl. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya ran in Kadokawa Shoten 's Comp Ace from 2007 to 2008. Hiroyama then launched several sequel manga series.

The first television anime premiered in 2013. The second season, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! , premiered in 2014, followed by the third season titled Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz! in 2015. The fourth and latest season, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! , premiered in July 2016. Sentai Filmworks released the first three seasons on home video. Crunchyroll streamed the fourth season as it aired, and it also streamed the first three seasons.

Gekijōban Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Sekka no Chikai , the first anime film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2017.

The Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm original video anime opened in theaters in Japan in June 2019.

