Dragon Zakura's Norifusa Mita Launches New Manga in September
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
This year's 18th issue of Shueisha's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Norifusa Mita will launch a new manga titled Dr. Eggs in the magazine's next issue on September 1. The manga will center on the story of rookie doctors.
Mita published a one-shot manga with the same title in this year's 11th issue of Grand Jump on May 6. The one-shot focuses on a boy who is constantly top of his class, and goes to medical school on his teacher's recommendation.
Mita's 2003-2007 Kodansha Manga Award-winning Dragon Zakura manga previously inspired a live-action television series in 2005, with a sequel in 2010, and a Korean live-action television series in 2010.
Mita (Investor Z) launched a sequel manga titled Dragon Zakura Two in Kodansha's Morning magazine in January 2018, and ended it on March 18. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered in April.
Source: Grand Jump issue 18 and website