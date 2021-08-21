Funimation Adds The Promised Neverland Season 2 Anime's English Dub

Funimation announced on Thursday that it released all 11 English-dubbed episodes of the second season of The Promised Neverland anime on Friday. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block previously premiered the English dub on April 10. The English dub cast returned from the first season of the anime for the second season.

In addition, Funimation revealed on Thursday that it will begin streaming the Robotech series on August 24 for users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The release will include the Robotech II: The Sentinels and Robotech: The Shadow Chronicles films.

The second season of The Promised Neverland premiered on January 7. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The second season was scheduled to premiere in October 2020, but was delayed to January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.