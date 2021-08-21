News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 9-15

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: August 9-15

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! Konami August 12 96,297 96,297
2 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 21,974 2,322,950
3 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 21,395 2,123,808
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 21,263 3,979,328
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 21,063 2,755,294
6 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Nintendo July 16 13,472 247,696
7 NSw Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi Neos July 15 13,434 169,708
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 12,956 4,380,529
9 NSw Game Builder Garage Nintendo June 11 12,857 212,957
10 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 12,715 849,280
11 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 11,881 1,964,013
12 NSw eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam Konami July 8 11,506 170,998
13 NSw Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin CAPCOM July 9 10,194 215,657
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 9,598 6,854,143
15 NSw Mario Golf Super Rush Nintendo June 25 9,565 171,350
16 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 8,812 226,769
17 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 8,492 771,488
18 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,150 4,106,475
19 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,357 3,922,258
20 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1, 2019 6,073 403,227

Source: Famitsu

