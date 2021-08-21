News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 9-15
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!!
|Konami
|August 12
|96,297
|96,297
|2
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|21,974
|2,322,950
|3
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|21,395
|2,123,808
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|21,263
|3,979,328
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|21,063
|2,755,294
|6
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Nintendo
|July 16
|13,472
|247,696
|7
|NSw
|Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi
|Neos
|July 15
|13,434
|169,708
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|12,956
|4,380,529
|9
|NSw
|Game Builder Garage
|Nintendo
|June 11
|12,857
|212,957
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|12,715
|849,280
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|11,881
|1,964,013
|12
|NSw
|eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam
|Konami
|July 8
|11,506
|170,998
|13
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|CAPCOM
|July 9
|10,194
|215,657
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|9,598
|6,854,143
|15
|NSw
|Mario Golf Super Rush
|Nintendo
|June 25
|9,565
|171,350
|16
|NSw
|Miitopia
|Nintendo
|May 21
|8,812
|226,769
|17
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|8,492
|771,488
|18
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,150
|4,106,475
|19
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,357
|3,922,258
|20
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1, 2019
|6,073
|403,227
Source: Famitsu