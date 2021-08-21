Mei-chan no Shitsuji DX Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Author's Injury

Manga will return on September 18

This year's 18th issue of Shueisha 's Margaret magazine revealed on Thursday that Riko Miyagi 's Mei-chan no Shitsuji DX (Mei-chan's Butler DX) manga will go on hiatus due to Miyagi injuring their arm. The manga is planned to return in the magazine's 20th issue on September 18.

The Mei-chan no Shitsuji DX sequel manga to Mei-chan no Shitsuji launched in Margaret in September 2014. The manga's 16th compiled book volume shipped on May 25.

Miyagi launched the Mei-chan no Shitsuji Mayonaka no Shitsuji-tachi (Mei-chan's Butler: Butlers of Midnight) manga spinoff of Mei-chan no Shitsuji DX in November 2019, and ended it with its third volume in November 2020.

The original Mei-chan no Shitsuji manga follows Mei, a ordinary young country girl with vague dreams of a handsome stranger who helped her when she was lost as a child. Mei discovers that she inherited a vast fortune and has to enroll in an elite academy for young ladies of high standing. She meets Rihito, her strikingly handsome, effortlessly capable butler. Rihito happens to be the stranger from her dreams and the brother of Kento, a boy who has a crush on her.

Miyagi began the original series in Margaret in 2006, and ended it in 2012 with 20 volumes. Miyagi then serialized the spinoff manga Mikado Boy in Margaret from 2013 to 2014. The series inspired a live-action drama series in 2009, as well as a stage play in 2011.