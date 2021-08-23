Danchi Tomoo's Tobira Oda Launches New Manga

Chotto Fushigi na Kono Uchū manga launched last Friday

Manga creator Tobira Oda launched a new manga titled Chotto Fushigi na Kono Uchū (This Slightly Strange Universe) on Futabasha 's Web Action manga website last Friday. The manga's first chapter centers on a jizō statue with the hair of a gorgon who punishes passers by who mistreat it.

Oda will also launch a new manga titled Shimeppoi Hanashi desu ga... (This Is a Melancholy Story, But...) in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original Zōkan magazine on October 12.

Oda launched the Danchi Tomoo manga in Big Comic Spirits in 2003, and ended it in February 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 33rd and final compiled book volume in March 2019.

The manga was nominated for the prestigious Osamu Tezuka Cultural Prizes in 2005, 2006, and 2007.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that aired for 78 episodes from April 2013 through February 2015.

Sources: Web Action, Comic Natalie