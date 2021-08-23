Danchigai Comedy Manga Ends on September 22

The October issue of Ichijinsha 's Manga 4-Koma Palette magazine revealed on Thursday that Kazusa Yoneda 's Danchigai manga will end in the magazine's next issue on September 22.

The comedy manga follows the everyday lives of five siblings—four sisters and one brother—who share a multi-unit apartment (danchi). Mutsuki has a level-headed personality. Haruki likes video games, while Yayoi likes exercise. Uzuki and Satsuki are twins.

Yoneda launched the manga in Manga 4-Koma Palette in June 2011. Ichijinsha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on January 25.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

