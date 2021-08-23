Eiichi Kitano's Katabami to Ōgon Manga Changes Publishers, Magazines

The September issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on August 19 that Eiichi Kitano 's Katabami to Ōgon (The Yellow Sorrel and the Gold) manga will move to Kodansha 's Comic Days app, beginning on October 19. Shueisha will ship the manga's sixth volume on October 19, and then Kodansha will take over publishing subsequent volumes.

The manga is set during the California Gold Rush. In 1849, a year after the discovery of gold in Sutter's Mill, the "forty-niners" have rushed in from all over the United States and even the world, to this remote part of the country, all for their fair share of the Mother Lode. At the same time in Ireland, an unprecedented famine has left many in that country destitute and impoverished. Amelia and Connor, a master and servant, seek to travel to the New World for a fresh start and new opportunities.

Kitano launched the manga in Ultra Jump in March 2019. Shueisha published the manga's fifth volume on March 18.

Kitano published the Karate Heat ( Tenohira no Netsu o ) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2016. Kodansha published three compiled book volumes for the manga. Kodansha Comics published all three volumes digitally in English.