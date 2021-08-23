Lupin III Franchise Gets Tabletop RPG, Anniversary Book

TMS Entertainment and Magnetic Press announced on Monday that they are publishing a tabletop role-playing game based on the Lupin III franchise . The game will feature adventures and heists with an open-world quest system. The game will use D6MV, a Magnetic Press variant of the D6 West End Games ruleset. The companies will also release a retrospective coffee table book for the 50th anniversary of the Lupin III anime. The book will feature comprehensive looks at each episode, feature, and season produced by TMS Entertainment as well as looks at the characters, media adaptations, and artwork.

TMS Entertainment is producing a new anime season titled Lupin the Third: Part VI to commemorate the original anime's 50th anniversary. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime.

Monkey Punch 's Lupin III manga about the titular thief's escapades inspired five previous main television anime series, the Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine television anime series, several theatrical anime films, and a near-annual string of television anime specials.

Lupin the Third: Part 5 is the most recent television anime in the franchise . The anime premiered on NTV 's AnichU programming block in Japan in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. TMS Entertainment USA offered the series' first 12 episodes for digital purchase in the U.S. on iTunes , Google Play , and Amazon Digital in November 2018. Adult Swim 's Toonami block began airing the anime in June 2019.



