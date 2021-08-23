Mobile Suit Gundam: Senjо̄ no Kizuna Arcade Game Ends Service on November 30

Game originally launched in Japan in 2006

Bandai Namco Amusement announced on Wednesday that it will shut down its Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna (Mobile Suit Gundam: Bonds of the Battlefield) arcade game on November 30 at 2:00 a.m. JST.

The Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna arcade game launched in Japan in November 2006. The arcade game setup features a cockpit-like pod that players enter to play the game on a dome-shaped screen. Bandai Namco later updated the game to add Mobile Suits from the Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn OAV .

The Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna Portable port for PlayStation Portable launched in Japan in March 2009. A Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna VR Prototype VR experience ran at the VR Zone Shinjuku center in 2017-2018.

Bandai Namco Amusement launched the new Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna II arcade game on July 27.

Whereas the original Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna game featured an enclosed pod with a hemispheric projection screen, the new entry's open cockpit features three 43-inch HD displays for a more faithful recreation of the cockpits in the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime's One Year War. The new game still retains the dual hand levers and pedals, and it supports voice chat via a socket for a headset (provided by the player). The game offers 4 vs. 4 or 6 vs. 6 team matches.

The new battle system features new actions, depending on the mobile suit's type. Close-combat units can cancel an attack in a boost or jump with "Boost Cancel." Short-range units can equip a shield that can ward off a set amount of damage from enemy attacks. If the timing is right, gun units can unleash continuous fire with "Just Shot." The bombardment units can adjust their angle of elevation and angle of attack.

Players can each assemble three unique mobile suits in a personal deck, and then alternate between the mobile suits mid-battle. Players can also swap mobile suits upon returning to their hanger after being shot down, and they can return to the battlefield via an aerial drop. Players can customize their mobile suits' weapons and color schemes.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.