Rurihara Zurachi's What I Love About You Manga Ends in 5 Chapters

Manga debuted in 2018

Rurihara Zurachi revealed on Twitter on Sunday that his What I Love About You ( Fechippuru ) will end in five chapters.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yunoki has not only found himself in bed with a woman he doesn't know, but she insists they're already a couple?! The woman, Kotoka Hatsushima, is a charming,23-year-old writer...who has one heck of a back fetish, and Yunoki fit the bill! And when she tells Yunoki that it was her hair that sealed the deal for him, he realizes the truth—she knows about his hair fetish, AND she's absolutely right! He's mortified, but Kotoka sees reason—if they float each others' boats and already know about each other's predilictions...why not start a relationship? And Yunoki can't argue with that...thus the back/hair (not to be confused with back hair!) hijinks ensue!

Zurachi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in 2018. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on July 8.