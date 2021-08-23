The Ancient Magus Bride - Psalm 75 Spinoff Manga Goes on Break Due to Author's Illness

Yū Godai and Mako Oikawa 's The Ancient Magus Bride - Psalm 75: Lightning Jack and the Fairy Incident ( Mahō Tsukai no Yome Shihen.75: Inazuma Jack to Yōsei Jiken ) spinoff manga revealed on the Manga Doa app last Friday that the manga will go on hiatus due to Oikawa suffering from an illness. The app and its official Twitter account will announce when the manga will resume at a later date.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Faerie-born Jack Flash and her human-born brother, Larry, run a detective agency in New York City specializing in crimes committed in the hazy boundary between the human and faerie realms. They never expected to receive a letter from an ancient magus of the Old World, but Echos, caretaker of dragons, has a task for them.

Godai and Oikawa launched the manga in Manga Doa in April 2019. Mag Garden published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 10. Seven Seas Entertainment released the third volume on July 20. The manga is a spinoff of Kore Yamazaki 's The Ancient Magus' Bride ( Mahō Tsukai no Yome ) manga.

Source: Manga Doa