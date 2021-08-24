Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster Game Launches on September 8

Remastered version launches for PC, mobile devices

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that it will release the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster version of its Final Fantasy IV game for PC via Steam and mobile devices on September 8.

Pre-purchase bonuses include three rearranged music tracks and two wallpapers.

The Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster games launched on July 28.

Square Enix is releasing the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series of games for Steam and mobile devices. These include 2D remasters of Final Fantasy , Final Fantasy II , Final Fantasy III , Final Fantasy IV , Final Fantasy V , and Final Fantasy VI . The company will release each title individually as well as part of a bundle.

The original Final Fantasy IV game launched for Super Famicom in 1991, and it debuted as Final Fantasy II on the Super Nintendo in the same year. The game has since received multiple rereleases and ports including a Game Boy Advance version in 2005.

The game got a 3D remake on Nintendo DS in 2007. A mobile port launched for iOS and Android in February 2013. This version launched for Steam in 2014.

Square Enix released the sequel Final Fantasy IV: The After Years as a mobile game in Japan in 2008, followed by an enhanced WiiWare port in North America, Europe and Japan in 2009. It was then bundled in the Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection release with Final Fantasy IV and Final Fantasy IV: Interlude for the PlayStation Portable in Japan, North America, Europe, and Australia in 2011.

Source: Press release