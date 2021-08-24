Koikimo's Mogusu Launches New Romance Manga on September 3

Koisuru Hotaru to Kurashiteru manga centers on boy, girl who suddenly live together

The official Twitter account for pixiv Comic 's web manga site comic Pool announced on Friday that Mogusu ( Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui ) will launch a new manga titled Koisuru Hotaru to Kurashiteru (English title: Let's Stay Together ) on the website on September 3. New chapters will debut on the first Friday of each month.

The story centers on a girl who suddenly starts to live with a male classmate for a certain reason. He is normally an inaccessible downer, but that changes when they live under one roof.

Mogusu 's Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui (It's Disgusting to Call This Love) "age-gap romantic comedy" manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan on April 5. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The series had been running on pixiv Comic 's web manga site comic Pool since 2016. The manga ended with its eighth volume on March 25. The series has topped 1 million copies in circulation (including the digital edition).



Source: comic Pool's Twitter account