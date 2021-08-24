Monster Hunter Orchestra Concert Livestreams on September 28

Live Nation Japan and Promax Inc. announced on Friday that the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the Monster Hunter Orchestra Concert 2021 on September 28. The concert will livestream worldwide at 7:00 p.m. JST.

Hirofumi Kurita will be the conductor, and Izumi Kato will provide the vocals. Hideki Ishigaki will play the shakuhachi, Momoka Enomoto will play the biwa, Sho Asano will play the tsugaru-shamisen, and Daisuke Miyazaki will play the guitar.

The game franchise's series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto will appear as a guest speaker for the event.

The concert will "include a powerful combination of video visuals featuring beloved characters and monsters from the game, along with a full orchestra performance of tracks from the series."

The concert will be available on video-on-demand until October 11 at 11:59 p.m. JST.

The first Monster Hunter Orchestra Concert took place in 2009 to commemorate the game franchise's fifth anniversary. The concert later toured across five cities in Japan in 2019, commemorating the franchise's 15th anniversary.

Sources: Press release, Monster Hunter Orchestra Concert's website