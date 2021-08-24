Santa Inoue's Zange Manga Gets 2nd Season

1st season debuted on March 9, ran for 7 chapters

This year's 18th issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Santa Inoue 's Zange manga will have a "second season" in next year's 13th issue of the magazine, which should ship in June 2022.

The seventh and final chapter of the "first season" also debuted on Tuesday.

The manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine on March 9.

The "psycho suspense" manga follows a very normal family embroiled in "overwhelming" violence.

Inoue's other manga include Tokyo Tribe , Tokyo Tribe 2 , Tokyo Tribe 3 , Rinjin 13-gō , Inoue Santa , and Born 2 Die . Tokyopop acquired the Tokyo Tribe 2 manga and published seven English volumes with the title Tokyo Tribes , before the company shuttered its North American publishing operations in 2011.

The studio MADHOUSE adapted Tokyo Tribe into a 13-episode television anime series in 2006. Director Shion Sono ( Suicide Club , Shinjuku Swan ) adapted the manga into a live-action film.