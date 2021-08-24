The House of the Lost on the Cape Anime Film's Theme Song Music Video Previews Footage

The official Twitter account for The House of the Lost on the Cape , david production 's anime film of Sachiko Kashiwaba 's Misaki no Mayoiga novel, began streaming a new music video on Tuesday. The video features footage from the anime and previews the theme song "Mayoiga" by hitsujibungaku .

Mana Ashida will play the main character Yui, and Iwate prefecture's governor Takuya Tasso will play Kappa of Kozuchigawa. Other cast members include:

Shinobu Ōtake as Kiwa, the mysterious old woman who lives in the titular abandoned house

as Kiwa, the mysterious old woman who lives in the titular abandoned house Awano Sari as Hiyori, a child who has not been able to speak since she lost both parents in an accident

Sally Amaki as Zashiki-warashi, a house spirit who lives in the house on the cape

as Zashiki-warashi, a house spirit who lives in the house on the cape Mikio Date (Sandwich Man comedy duo) as Kappa of Toyosawagawa

(Sandwich Man comedy duo) as Kappa of Toyosawagawa Takeshi Tomizawa (Sandwich Man comedy duo) as Kappa of Kitakamigawa

(Sandwich Man comedy duo) as Kappa of Kitakamigawa Shōhei Uno as Kappa of Mabechigawa

The film will open in Japan on Friday.

The story centers around a traditional Japanese house named "Mayoiga" (named after the Japanese folkloric concept of an abandoned yet well-kept home) from where one can see the sea and feel the touch of warmth and nostalgia. Here, a 17-year-old girl named Yui who is trying to find her place in the world begins a new life with people completely unrelated to her.

The anime, which is set in Iwate prefecture, joins Bakuten!! and Hula Fulla Dance as part of a larger initiative to promote Iwate, Miyagi, and Fukushima, respectively. The "Zutto Ōen Project 2011 + 10..." is in remembrance of the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami 10 years ago.

Shinya Kawatsura ( Non Non Biyori , Sagrada Reset , Kokoro Connect ) is directing the anime at david production , and Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Violet Evergarden , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is penning the script. Kamogawa is handling the film's character design, and Yuri Miyauchi is composing the music.

Kashiwaba released the original novel in 2015, and it won the 2016 Noma Award for Juvenile Fiction. Kashiwaba also penned the Chikashitru Kara no Fushigi na Tabi (Strange Journey From The Basement) that inspired Keiichi Hara 's The Wonderland film.