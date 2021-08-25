Actor, Pom Poko Lead Voice Actor Makoto Nonomura Leaves Hospital After COVID-19 Treatment

Nonomura had been hospitalized since August 5 due to COVID-19

Actor Makoto Nonomura began streaming a video on YouTube on Wednesday sharing his experience with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and he revealed that he has been discharged from the hospital after he had been hospitalized earlier this month.

Nonomura had been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since August 5. Nonomura had been in critical condition and was suffering from pneumonia and hardened lungs, but is now able to breathe by himself.

The 24-hour medical staff was devoted to Nonomura's treatment and was able to save his life. He expressed his gratitude to them, as well as to his fans for support.

Nonomura tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30, and suffered from a fever, fatigue, and cough that night. However, he was instructed by his local health care center to self-quarantine at home. According to Nonomura, he could not get an ambulance to take him to the hospital on July 31 despite his blood oxygen level falling nearly to 90%. On August 4, Nonomura's blood oxygen level fell below 90%, and an ambulance rushed to his home, but as Nonomura's oxygen level rose to 96% again, the ambulance did not take him to the hospital.

Nonomura played main character Shoukichi in Isao Takahata and Studio Ghibli 's Pom Poko anime film.

Image from Stardust website