Bandai Namco Collectibles Holds 2nd Gundam Online Expo in U.S.A.

Free event runs from August 26-September 5

Bandai Namco Collectibles (also known as Bluefin) announced on Tuesday that it will hold the Gundam Online Expo digital event again this year from August 26 to September 5 in the United States. The event will be free to attend.

The event will feature the 2021 GUNPLA Builder's Cup winners announcement ceremony and the GUNPLA Livestream Shopping Experience co-hosted by Bandai Namco 's Collectible's U.S. headquarters and model and television host Rinrin . The event will also include videos of current and upcoming Gundam anime and live-action titles from Netflix and Crunchyroll , as well as specially produced content.

This year's event will again feature the Gunpla exhibit and an augmented reality version of Japan's Gundam Base Tokyo venue. Exclusive merchandise will be available for order during the event.

Bluefin held the "first-ever" Gundam Online Expo event in the U.S. in August 2020.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.