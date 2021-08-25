Bandai Namco Entertainment Announces Tales of Luminaria Mobile Game

Trailer streamed for iOS/Android game

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced during the Gamescom digital event on Wednesday a new game in the Tales of series titled Tales of Luminaria for iOS and Android devices.

The game is "coming soon."

The Tales of Arise role-playing game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 10 in the West and on September 9 in Japan.

The game is "coming soon."



