Pokémon Unite Game Adds Blastoise to Roster on September 1

Game launched for Switch on July 21

The official Twitter account for The Pokémon Company International and Tencent 's TiMi Studio Group's Pokémon Unite game announced on Wednesday that the game will add Blastoise as a new playable character on September 1. The account streamed a video previewing Blastoise.

OK, Trainers. Blastoise: September 1. That is all. #PokemonUNITE(@PokemonUnite)August 25

The game launched for Nintendo Switch on July 21. The game will launch on iOS and Android devices on September 22.

Tencent 's TiMi Studio Group is producing the game in collaboration with The Pokémon Company .

The game is the franchise 's first strategic team-based battle game. The game allows 10 players to participate in 5-on-5 real-time battles, and it supports cross-platform play. Each team has five goals that they use to catch Pokémon and score points. Captured Pokémon can defeat other Pokémon to level up and learn attacks. Each Pokémon has its own special Unite move that players can unlock when they reach a certain level. The team that scores the most points during the time limit wins. The free-to-start game includes in-app purchases.

Playable Pokémon include Zeraora, Pikachu, Charizard, Snorlax, Crustle, Greninja, Eldegoss, Talonflame, Lucario, Venusaur, Mr. Mime, Slowbro, Absol, Machamp, Wigglytuff, Alolan Ninetales, Cramorant, Gengar, Garchomp, and Cinderace.

The game added Gardevoir on July 28 and Blissey on August 18. The game will also add Mamoswine and Sylveon as playable characters. Players who log in to the game by August 31 at 10:59 a.m. EDT will unlock the playable Pokémon Zeraora.