Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns Manga Ends in September

The October issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine announced on Wednesday that Akiko Higashimura 's Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns manga will end in its November issue on September 25.

The manga launched in April 2019. The fifth compiled volume of the manga shipped on June 11.

Kodansha Comics is publishing Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns in English and describes the manga:

Rinko, Kaori and Koyuki swore they would get married by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ... Now they're about to step into a new chapter of romance … but will they, should they, finally get married?

Kodansha Comics also released the original nine-volume Tokyo Tarareba Girls manga in English.

Higashimura launched Tokyo Tarareba Girls in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in March 2014 and ended it in April 2017. Kodansha published the ninth and final compiled book volume in July 2017. She later drew three new "side story" chapters in Kiss in 2018.

The manga won the Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award at the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards in 2019.

The manga inspired a live-action television series in 2017 and a television special in summer 2020.