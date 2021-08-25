Tokyo Tarareba Girls Season 2 Manga Ends in September (Updated)

Series launched in April 2019 with new protagonist

The October issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine announced on Wednesday that Akiko Higashimura 's Tokyo Tarareba Girls Season 2 manga will end in its November issue on September 25.

The manga launched in April 2019. The fifth compiled volume of the manga shipped on June 11. The manga centers on a new protagonist, a part-time worker at a library.

Higashimura launched Tokyo Tarareba Girls in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in March 2014 and ended it in April 2017. Kodansha published the ninth and final compiled book volume in July 2017. Higashimura later drew three new "side story" chapters in Kiss in 2018 that Kodansha released in compiled book form under the title Tokyo Tarereba Musume Returns in March 2019.

Kodansha Comics released the original nine-volume Tokyo Tarareba Girls manga in English. The company also published the one-volume Tokyo Tarereba Girls Returns manga in English digitally in October 2020.

The original manga won the Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award at the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards in 2019.

The original manga also inspired a live-action television series in 2017 and a television special in summer 2020.

Update: The manga that is ending is Tokyo Tarareba Girls Season 2 , not the already finished Tokyo Tarereba Girls Returns manga as previously reported. ANN apologizes for the error. Thanks, Tenbinzan.