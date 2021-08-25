Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's Teaser Reveals Over 10,000 Cards in Game

Konami began streaming a teaser trailer for its Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel game on Wednesday.

The game will feature over 10,000 cards. The company notes that some cards may require event participation or in-game purchases.

Konami will release the free-to-play game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC via Steam . The game will feature the Master Rules of the Yu-Gi-Oh! official card game and trading card game. It will also be the first game in the franchise to suppport 4K resolution. The game will include a tutorial.

Konami will also hold tournaments for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel , and it plans to include it as an official event at the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship event.

Source: Press release