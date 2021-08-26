Cells at Work! Baby Manga Returns from Hiatus After 6 Months

Manga went on hiatus in February

This year's 39th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Yasuhiro Fukuda 's Cells at Work! Baby ( Hataraku Saibō Baby ) spinoff manga of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga will return in the magazine's next issue on September 2.

The manga went on hiatus earlier this year in February. The hiatus was originally only scheduled to last for three months, but it ended up lasting half a year.

The manga previously went on hiatus in June 2020.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it released the third volume on July 13. The company describes the story:

It's no easy feat to keep a body happy and healthy, so even the newest cells have their tiny-winey, chubby-wubby hands full! Join these cute baby cells as they work hard within their newborn baby body, in this newest (literally!) spinoff of Cells at Work!

Fukuda launched the manga in Morning in October 2019. Kodansha released the manga's third compiled book volume on February 22.