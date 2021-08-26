Kodansha Comics Licenses Sweet Sweet Revenge, We're On Our Own From Here, Turns Out My Online Friend is My Real-Life Boss!, More Manga

Also: You're My Cutie , "The Girl, the Shovel, and the Evil Eye"

Kodansha Comics announced on Wednesday new manga titles that will debut digitally on Tuesdays in September:

Title: Sweet Sweet Revenge

Creators: Shushushu Sakurai

Debut Date: September 7

Synopsis: Hikari Minamoto is here for one reason: Revenge. She's after five most popular guys in school...who have given her every reason to take them down. Never mind that they're handsome and accomplished. Will she succeed, or will even the cool-hearted queen of revenge be compromised...?!



Title: We're On Our Own From Here

Creators: Yu Machio

Debut Date: September 14

Synopsis: Haruki is a second year in high school, and is secretly in love with his best friend, Ryusuke. He swears he's content with their relationship, but when a girl starts showing interest in Ryusuke, Haruki's feelings spin out of control. He confesses, and to his surprise, Ryusuke responds…?



Title: Turns Out My Online Friend is My Real-Life Boss!

Creators: Nmura

Debut Date: September 14

Synopsis: Hashimoto is your average office worker—young, and prone to being pushed around by his demon boss, Shirase. His only escape is his favorite online game, and the friends he's made within. But when he plans an offline meetup for his party, he gets the surprise of his life…!



Title: You're My Cutie

Creators: Nakaba Harufuji

Debut Date: September 21

Synopsis: Madoka is obsessed with shoujo manga—specifically manga that features younger, innocent guys who fall for their Senpai. So she should be thrilled when a gorgeous kohai comes to work at her father's restaurant...except he's rude and standoffish, and wants nothing to do with her. But when she protects him from some extra-pushy fans, he finds that maybe he's found someone letting his walls down for...!



Title: The Girl, the Shovel, and the Evil Eye

Creators: Chouchouhassha (art), Kayatamaru (author)

Debut Date: September 28

Synopsis: Tsuguto Sumihara is way too nice...or rather, was too nice. He lost his life in a bus accident after being bullied into giving up his seat, and somehow was reincarnated into a mining camp! Not only that, the mine is at the base of an impossibly tall tower. It's there he meets the ram--horned Loulier, his first friend in this bizarre land. But when she's bullied, Tsuguto finds that maybe he wasn't reincarnated without powers after all...and that, if he's to have a future in this strange new land, Loulier's just the partner he needs.



Source: Email correspondence