Yoko Kanno Composes New Macross Frontier Theatrical Film Short's Theme Song

The official website for the " Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū " (Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time) film short revealed on Thursday that Yoko Kanno is composing the short's theme song "Toki no Meikyū" (Labyrinth of Time).

The song's CD single will launch on November 10. The single will include another song composed by Yoko Kanno and sung by May'n as Sheryl and Megumi Nakajima as Ranka.

The film will open this fall. The Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! feature film will also open this fall.

The Macross Frontier television anime aired in 2008 following the 25th anniversary of the Macross franchise . The Macross Frontier: Itsuwari no Utahime film premiered in 2009 as an alternate retelling, and was followed by the Macross Frontier: Sayonara no Tsubasa sequel film in 2011.

Big West , Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA announced in April that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.

