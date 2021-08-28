Aoi Fujiwara's Hankō Dekinai! Ibara-chan Manga Ends

Manga about rebellious younger sister launched in April 2020

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine published the final chapter of Aoi Fujiwara 's Hankō Dekinai! Ibara-chan (Ibara-chan Can't Rebel!) manga on Thursday. Kadokawa will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on October 26.

The manga centers on Ibara, a second year junior high student, and the younger sister among two siblings in the Hiiragi family. She is at the height of her rebellious phase, but somehow cannot bring the same rebellious spirit to her older brother. In truth, all she wants is for her brother to notice her.

Fujiwara launched the manga in Shōnen Ace in April 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's second volume on April 26.

Fujiwara launched the Alicia's Diet Quest ( Alicia-san no Diet Quest ) manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended it in January 2019. Kodansha published the manga's third and final volume in February 2019. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English, and it released the third volume in June 2019.