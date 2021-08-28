Gundam Wing G-UNIT: Operation Galiarest Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga launched in June 2019

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine revealed on Thursday that Koichi Tokita 's Shin Kidō Senki Gundam W - G-Unit: Operation Galiarest manga will end in its next chapter. The magazine's next issue will ship on September 25.

Tokita launched the manga in Gundam Ace in June 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 26.

Tokyopop released all three volumes of Tokita's original New Mobile Report Gundam W Dual Story: G-UNIT manga in English with the title Mobile Suit Gundam Wing : The Last Outpost , and it describes the story:

AC 195. Earth and its surrounding colonies were fighting the bloodiest war mankind had ever known. But on the remote asteroid colony MO-V, life carried on as normal. It wasn't long, however, before OZ agents came to enlist the colony in the battle for independence from Earth rule. Now the once neutral colony not only finds itself lending resources to OZ, but they are under attack by a mysterious group who call themselves the Stardust Knights. When Odel Bernett, the colony's top pilot, is shot down in combat, his younger brother, Odin, must don the experimental new MS, the G-Unit, and fight to defend his home.

The manga is a spinoff of the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing anime. The manga ran in Kodansha 's Comic BomBom magazine from 1997 to 1998. Tokita has also drawn the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing , Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Battlefield of Pacifists , and Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz manga, among many other manga in the Gundam franchise .