Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 16-22

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ring Fit Adventure returns to #1

Japan's Game Ranking: August 16-22

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 17,656 2,772,950
2 NSw Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! Konami August 12 16,742 113,039
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 15,767 3,995,095
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 15,385 2,139,193
5 PS5 Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Sony Interactive Entertainment August 21 13,745 13,745
6 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 13,581 2,336,531
7 PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Sony Interactive Entertainment August 21 10,224 10,224
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 8,870 4,389,399
9 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 8,212 857,492
10 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 6,810 1,970,823
11 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,770 6,860,913
12 NSw Game Builder Garage Nintendo June 11 6,573 219,530
13 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 6,462 4,112,937
14 NSw Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi Neos July 15 6,354 176,062
15 NSw eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam Konami July 8 6,145 177,143
16 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Nintendo July 16 5,995 253,691
17 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 5,787 777,275
18 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 5,291 232,060
19 NSw Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin CAPCOM July 9 5,236 220,893
20 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,623 3,926,881

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 9-15
