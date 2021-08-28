News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 16-22
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ring Fit Adventure returns to #1
Japan's Game Ranking: August 16-22
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|17,656
|2,772,950
|2
|NSw
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!!
|Konami
|August 12
|16,742
|113,039
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|15,767
|3,995,095
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|15,385
|2,139,193
|5
|PS5
|Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|August 21
|13,745
|13,745
|6
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|13,581
|2,336,531
|7
|PS4
|Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|August 21
|10,224
|10,224
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|8,870
|4,389,399
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|8,212
|857,492
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|6,810
|1,970,823
|11
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,770
|6,860,913
|12
|NSw
|Game Builder Garage
|Nintendo
|June 11
|6,573
|219,530
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|6,462
|4,112,937
|14
|NSw
|Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi
|Neos
|July 15
|6,354
|176,062
|15
|NSw
|eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam
|Konami
|July 8
|6,145
|177,143
|16
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Nintendo
|July 16
|5,995
|253,691
|17
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|5,787
|777,275
|18
|NSw
|Miitopia
|Nintendo
|May 21
|5,291
|232,060
|19
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|CAPCOM
|July 9
|5,236
|220,893
|20
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,623
|3,926,881
Source: Famitsu