Eventive Streams BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage Anime Film in N. America

Bushiroad USA announced on Friday that Eventive will stream its BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage ( Gekijō-ban BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage ) anime film in the United States and Canada starting on September 18. The film will be available until November 21 at 11:29 p.m. PST (November 22 at 2:29 a.m. EST).

Eventive will stream the film with its first encore ending segment from September 18 to October 9. The film with the second encore ending segment will stream from October 10 to October 30, and the film with the third encore ending segment will stream from ﻿October 31 to November 21.

The film opened in Japan on August 20. The encore segment of the film's concert footage features different bands performing a different new song every week, for the first three weeks of the film's release. Poppin' Party , Pastel*Palettes, and Morfonica performed the "Kizunairo no Ensemble" song in the first week; Roselia and Afterglow are performing the "Kyōsen no Red x Violet" song in the second week; and RAISE A SUILEN and Hello, Happy World! will perform the "Ras-Ha-Pii-Pō" song in the third week.

The BanG Dream! FILM LIVE anime film based on the BanG Dream! franchise opened in Japan in September 2019. Sanzigen returned to animate the film, and Bushiroad distributed the film. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the film.

Other recent films in the BanG Dream! franchise include the two-film project that focuses on the " Roselia " in-story band. BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I: Yakusoku opened in Japan on April 23, and BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am opened on June 25. Bushiroad USA is streaming the films in the U.S. on the online streaming platform Eventive.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired.

A separate sequel film titled BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! will open on January 1, 2022.

Source: Press release