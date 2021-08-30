Lost Judgment Sequel Game Reveals English Cast, Trailer

Sega revealed the English dub cast on Monday for Lost Judgment ( Lost Judgment: Sabakarezaru Kioku ), a sequel of the Yakuza spinoff game Judgment ( Judge Eyes: Shinigami no Yuigon ). The company also streamed a trailer:

The English cast, which features returning members from Judgment , includes:

Sega will launch the game worldwide for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 24. The artists jon-YAKITORY feat. Ado perform the game's theme song "Rasen" (Spiral).

Takuya Kimura will return to voice protagonist Takayuki Yagami in the Japanese dub . Akira Nakao will reprise his role as Takashi Genda. Kōji Yamamoto , Hiroshi Tamaki , and Ken Mitsuishi will join the new game's cast.

Judgment producer Kozuki Hosokawa is producing the spinoff.

The Judgment game launched for the PS4 in the West in June 2019. The game shipped in Japan in December 2018. Sega changed the character model and Japanese voice for the character Kyohei Hamura in the Western release after the arrest of Denki Groove member and actor Pierre Taki on charges of illegal possession and use of cocaine. Sega re-released the game in Japan in a new version with the new character model and a different voice in July 2019.

The Judgment game received a release for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia on April 23.



Source: Email correspondence