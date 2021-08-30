Viz Media Publishes Naoshi Komi's One Piece Cover Chapter in English

Viz Media published Naoshi Komi 's "cover" chapter of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga in English on Sunday.

Shueisha published the chapter in Japan in this year's 39th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday. The "Vivi's Adventure" chapter is from the original manga's Alabasta Arc, and depicts a famous scene from the finale of the arc.

Boichi ( Dr. Stone , Origin, Sun-Ken Rock ) previously drew the first cover chapter in the ongoing "Cover Comic Project" for One Piece in July 2020. Boichi 's one-shot was titled "Roronoa Zoro: Umi ni Chiru" (Fall Into the Ocean), and the manga focused on a fight between Zoro and Mihawk. The chapter had 46 pages including a center color page. Viz Media published the manga in English digitally.

Komi ended Nisekoi - False Love in August 2016 and then published a one-shot manga titled "Tokidoki" that October. Viz's Shonen Jump published both Nisekoi and "Tokidoki" in English.

Nisekoi inspired two television anime seasons. The anime's first season premiered in Japan in January 2014 with 20 episodes, while the 12-episode second season premiered in Japan in April 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the first series, and Aniplex streamed the second series on the Aniplex Channel , Crunchyroll , Hulu , and Daisuki services. Aniplex released both anime series on Blu-ray Disc.

