Voice Actor KENN Recovers from COVID-19, Gradually Resumes Work Activities
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website of talent management agency Zynchro announced on Monday that voice actor KENN has recovered from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and will gradually resume work activities.
KENN tested positive for COVID-19 on August 19 after having possible close contact with a person infected with COVID-19 a few days earlier. He then underwent medical treatment and follow-up observations under the guidance of health care and medical facilities.
KENN made his major voice acting debut in 2004 with the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime, where he voiced the lead character Jūdai Yūki. His other major roles include Phinks in Hunter × Hunter, Fūto in Brothers Conflict, Hibito Nanba in Space Brothers, Akihito Kanbara in Beyond the Boundary, Tamaki Yotsuba in IDOLiSH7, Bogue Con-Vaart in Macross Delta, Rochalízo in Children of the Whales, and Aoi Satsuki in Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION.
