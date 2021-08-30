News
Voice Actor KENN Recovers from COVID-19, Gradually Resumes Work Activities

IDOLiSH7, Yu-Gi-Oh! GX actor had tested positive on August 19

The official website of talent management agency Zynchro announced on Monday that voice actor KENN has recovered from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and will gradually resume work activities.

KENN tested positive for COVID-19 on August 19 after having possible close contact with a person infected with COVID-19 a few days earlier. He then underwent medical treatment and follow-up observations under the guidance of health care and medical facilities.

KENN made his major voice acting debut in 2004 with the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime, where he voiced the lead character Jūdai Yūki. His other major roles include Phinks in Hunter × Hunter, Fūto in Brothers Conflict, Hibito Nanba in Space Brothers, Akihito Kanbara in Beyond the Boundary, Tamaki Yotsuba in IDOLiSH7, Bogue Con-Vaart in Macross Delta, Rochalízo in Children of the Whales, and Aoi Satsuki in Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION.

