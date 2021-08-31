Actress Haruka Ayase Recovering From COVID-19 in Hospital

HoriPro announced on Tuesday that actress Haruka Ayase had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and she is recovering at a hospital in Tokyo. Ayase had a slight fever on the evening of August 20. She took a PCR test on August 21 and tested negative. Her symptoms subsided after that. However, when her fever returned, she took an antigen test on August 26 and tested positive.

Ayase was then admitted to the hospital for pneumonia and is now reportedly recovering.

Ayase had not yet been vaccinated, but she was slated to receive her first shot in September.

Ayase has starred in the live-action Moribito , JIN, Hotaru no Hikari , Himitsu no Akko-chan , and Umimachi Diary ( Our Little Sister ) projects. She also played the heroine Haruka in Oblivion Island: Haruka and the Magic Mirror .

Sources: Jiji.com, Asahi Shimbun via Hachima Kikо̄