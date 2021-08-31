Funimation Streams Gundam Wing, Gundam Narrative, Zeta Gundam, Gundam: The Origin Anime

Anime begin streaming on September 7

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing , Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam , and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin anime, and the Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative movie in partnership with Sunrise on September 7.

The anime will stream in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. They will also stream in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia,and Peru at a later date.

Funimation began streaming the Mobile Suit Gundam and Mobile Suit Gundam UC (Unicorn) anime, as well as the HD remastered versions of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny anime in November 2020.

