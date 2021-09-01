News
Doraemon Co-Creator Fujiko F. Fujio's Museum Plays New Anime Short
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Fujiko F. Fujio Museum began playing a new Doraemon anime short titled "Doraemon & F Chara All-Stars: Sukoshi Fushigi Chо̄tokkyū" (Slightly Mysterious Super Express) on Wednesday at its F theater. The short commemorates the museum's 10th anniversary, which is on Friday. The short includes characters from Fujiko F. Fujio's various works, such as Doraemon, 21 Emon, Umeboshi Denka, Jungle Kurobe, and Obake no Q-Tarō. The short has these characters riding a bullet train as well as a huge fossil monster. The museum's official website streamed a trailer:
Fujiko F. Fujio was the pen name that manga artist that Hiroshi Fujimoto took on as one half of Fujiko Fujio, the duo who created the Doraemon series. The other member of the duo was his lifelong friend Motoo Abiko, also known as Fujiko Fujio A. Fujimoto had been a resident of Kawasaki, the city in which his museum is located, for many years, but passed away in 1996.
The museum opened on September 3, 2011.
Source: Fujiko F. Fujio Museum's website, Comic Natalie