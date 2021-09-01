Doraemon Co-Creator Fujiko F. Fujio's Museum Plays New Anime Short

'Doraemon & F Chara All-Stars' short marks museum's 10th anniversary

The Fujiko F. Fujio Museum began playing a new Doraemon anime short titled "Doraemon & F Chara All-Stars: Sukoshi Fushigi Chо̄tokkyū" (Slightly Mysterious Super Express) on Wednesday at its F theater. The short commemorates the museum's 10th anniversary, which is on Friday. The short includes characters from Fujiko F. Fujio 's various works, such as Doraemon , 21 Emon , Umeboshi Denka , Jungle Kurobe , and Obake no Q-Tarō. The short has these characters riding a bullet train as well as a huge fossil monster. The museum's official website streamed a trailer:

Fujiko F. Fujio was the pen name that manga artist that Hiroshi Fujimoto took on as one half of Fujiko Fujio , the duo who created the Doraemon series. The other member of the duo was his lifelong friend Motoo Abiko , also known as Fujiko Fujio A . Fujimoto had been a resident of Kawasaki, the city in which his museum is located, for many years, but passed away in 1996.

The museum opened on September 3, 2011.