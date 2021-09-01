Sazae-san Anime Gets New Sequel Stage Play in 2022

Stage play runs from January 29-February 13 in Tokyo

The Sazae-san anime is inspiring a new stage play that will run at the Meijiza Theater in Tokyo from January 29 to February 13, 2022.

The stage play follows from the previous 2019 stage play adaptation of the Sazae-san anime. The previous stage play was set 10 years after the anime, and the new stage play will be set a few years after that.

Takahiro Tamura is returning to direct and write the new stage play, which will feature a returning cast (from left to right in picture below). Norika Fujiwara will play the titular housewife character, Shingo Katsurayama will play Sazae's husband Masuo, Keiko Takahashi will play Sazae's mother Fune, and Ken Matsudaira will play Sazae's father Namihei. Takahiro Tamura is directing and writing the stage play.

Shingo Katsurayama replaced Ryūji Harada as Masuo after Weekly Bunshun reported that Harada had been having affairs with multiple women.

The previous stage play adaptation opened in September 2019 in Tokyo and Fukuoka. The stage play was part of the 50th anniversary celebration for the anime adaptation of Machiko Hasegawa 's Sazae-san manga. Tamura also directed and wrote the play, and set it a decade after the anime's story.

The anime adaptation of Machiko Hasegawa 's family life manga Sazae-san began airing in October 1969. The anime is usually the highest ranked animated series in Japan each week. In 2013, the show was awarded the Guinness World Record for longest-running animated television series, an award it extended in 2019.