SoulCalibur VI, Tekken 7 Producer Motohiro Okubo Leaves Bandai Namco
posted on by Alex Mateo
Okubo began work at game company in Shibuya on Wednesday
Game producer Motohiro Okubo (pictured right in front center) announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has left Bandai Namco. He has begun work on Wednesday at a game company in Shibuya, but he did not specify which company.
Okubo was the producer of the SoulCalibur VI, Tekken 7, and Pac-Man 99 games.
Okubo began working at Namco 25 years ago.
Source: Motohiro Okubo's Twitter account via Gematsu, Siliconera
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.