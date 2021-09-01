Square Enix Reveals New 'Gangan BLiss' Boys-Love Manga Label

4 manga launch new label on Wednesday on Comic CMOA

Publisher Square Enix announced on Wednesday that it will launch a new boys-love manga label in Japan titled "Gangan BLiss." The publisher also revealed the four manga that will launch the label, which will serialize on the Comic CMOA website.

The four titles are: (from left to right in above image)

Chiyoko Origami's "chivalrous pure love comedy" manga Koisuru Gokudo Onisan

Miyuki Nakamura's shota x oni manga about an elementary school boy and his childhood friend who is in high school

manga about an elementary school boy and his childhood friend who is in high school Kazuki Minamoto's Ore no Hanamuko wa Omae Janai (English title: My Groom is Not You ) manga, a marriage story about an overbearing "ideal man" and an elite man who cannot be honest with himself

(English title: ) manga, a marriage story about an overbearing "ideal man" and an elite man who cannot be honest with himself You Omura's "age-gap buddy suspense" manga Ōkami wa Tantei wo Tabetai (English title: The Werewolf Wants to Eat His Favorite Detective )

The titles launched on Comic CMOA on Wednesday, and will then launch on Manga Up! on September 20 and on ebookjapan, LINE Manga, and Kindle Store on October 1.

Penguin Random House Publisher Services and Square Enix launched the Square Enix Manga & Books imprint in May 2019 to release a line of English-language manga, novels, and art books.

Source: Comic Natalie