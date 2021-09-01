Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Game Launches in Japan for Xbox One on October 27, for PS4 on November 25

XSEED Games will release game for both consoles in English this fall

Marvelous announced on Tuesday in a trailer commemorating the 25th anniversary of its Story of Seasons ( Bokujo Monogatari ) video game franchise that it will release the Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town game for Xbox One digitally on October 27 and for PlayStation 4 digitally and physically on November 25.

Publisher XSEED Games will release the game for Xbox One and PS4 this fall.

XSEED Games released Marvelous' Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town game for the Nintendo Switch and PC in July 2020. The game is a full remake of the Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town and Harvest Moon: More Friends of Mineral Town Game Boy Advance games. Marvelous Europe released the game physically and digitally in July 2020 in Europe and Australia. The game launched in Japan in October 2019 for the Switch.

Natsume published most of the previous games in the franchise under the umbrella title of Harvest Moon in North America. However, since XSEED Games — Marvelous AQL 's own subsidiary — published the Bokujō Monogatari: Tsunagaru Shin Tenchi game in North America in March 2015, it cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.

Marvelous' Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town ( Bokujō Monogatari Olive Town to Kibō no Daichi ) game for the Nintendo Switch shipped in Japan on February 25 and in the West on March 23.