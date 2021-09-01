News
Voice Actress Rina Hidaka Returns After Recovering From COVID-19
posted on by Alex Mateo
Hidaka had tested positive on August 21
Voice actress Rina Hidaka's agency Office Osawa announced on Wednesday that Hidaka has recovered from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and she is returning to work .
Hidaka tested positive for COVID-19 on August 21. Her agency elaborated that she had a fever of 37.5°C (99.5°F) on that morning, so she went directly to a hospital to take a PCR test. She underwent treatment under the guidance of her doctors and health center.
Hidaka plays Filo in The Rising of The Shield Hero, Ririchiyo Shirakiin in Inu X Boku Secret Service, and Nagisa Akatsuki in Strike the Blood.
Sources: Office Osawa, Rina Hidaka's Twitter account via Otakomu