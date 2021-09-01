Voice Actress Rina Hidaka Returns After Recovering From COVID-19

Hidaka had tested positive on August 21

Voice actress Rina Hidaka 's agency Office Osawa announced on Wednesday that Hidaka has recovered from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and she is returning to work .

Hidaka tested positive for COVID-19 on August 21. Her agency elaborated that she had a fever of 37.5°C (99.5°F) on that morning, so she went directly to a hospital to take a PCR test. She underwent treatment under the guidance of her doctors and health center.

Hidaka plays Filo in The Rising of The Shield Hero , Ririchiyo Shirakiin in Inu X Boku Secret Service , and Nagisa Akatsuki in Strike the Blood .

