DAYS' Tsuyoshi Yasuda Ends PAUSE Astronomy Club Manga

Manga gets "important announcement" on September 8

This year's 40th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Tsuyoshi Yasuda 's PAUSE manga limited series will end in the magazine's next issue on September 8.

The magazine also teased that the manga will have an "important announcement" in the next issue.

The manga launched in August 2020. The five-chapter "astronomy club teen graffiti" manga centers on themes of "pain" and "rebirth," with the story beginning with a shattered dream.

Yasuda launched the DAYS soccer manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2013, and ended the manga in January earlier this year. Kodansha published the manga's 42nd volume on March 17. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English.

Yasuda recently launched the DAYS ~fragment~ mini-series side story manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine on June 9. The side story will only have nine chapters.

A 24-episode television anime series based on the DAYS manga ran from July to December of 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The manga also bundled five original video anime episodes in 2017 and 2018.

Ponycan USA announced plans to release the series in the United States.